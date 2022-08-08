Man Utd target Arnautovic has received offer from a 'well-known club', ex-West Ham striker's agent confirms

The Austria international could be on the move to Old Trafford this summer

Marko Arnautovic has been the subject of a transfer bid from a "well-known" club, his agent has said, with GOAL having confirmed that Manchester United are interested in the Bologna striker. Arnautovic has emerged on the Red Devils' radar as they look to strengthen in attack before the end of the summer transfer window.

It has been reported they have already had an offer of around €9 million (£8m/$9m) turned down by the Serie A side.

What did Arnautovic say about a move to Man Utd?

The 33-year-old's agent and brother, Danijel Arnautovic, has confirmed that an approach has been made and revealed that the player is open to the move.

"It's true that there is an offer from a well-known club," he told Kurier.

"I'm in contact with Bologna to see if that can be realised."

Why do Man Utd want to sign Arnautovic?

United are still in the process of rebuilding the team under new coach Erik ten Hag.

They have invested in defence and midfield so far this summer, signing Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen.

However, they are yet to freshen up the attack and are at risk of being deprived of options over the season.

Anthony Martial is already out injured, while star forward Cristiano Ronaldo could still leave the club, having reportedly declared his desire to make a move this summer.

Arnautovic spent six years in England playing for Stoke and West Ham before leaving for China in 2019 and has been highlighted as an option for the Old Trafford side.

However, coach Ten Hag refused to comment on a possible move for him after his side's 2-1 loss to Brighton on Sunday.

He said: "I don't go into names because I think in this pre-season 250 players are involved or linked with Manchester United, so that's it. We have two strikers, maybe a third one, with Marcus Rashford as well."