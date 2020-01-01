Man Utd star Rashford a doubt for Liverpool blockbuster after limping off with back injury

The Red Devils attacker was forced to leave the field against Wolves ahead of his side's crunch clash against the Premier League leaders

star Marcus Rashford is a doubt for Sunday's match against after being forced off with a back injury during the 1-0 victory against in their third-round replay at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The international only lasted 16 minutes before being forced from the field in a huge worry for the Red Devils ahead of the blockbuster clash against league leaders at Anfield.

Red Devils coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Rashford would be assessed by the club's medical team and admitted to taking a risk in bringing his star attacker on to try to win the game.

"Yes [the substitution] backfired," Solskjaer said to BT Sport. "You've got to take [a chance] once in a while.

"He'll be tested in the next few days - we have to see for Sunday. He couldn't run.

"He struggled a little bit with his back and got another knock. It didn't help."

Rashford, who was introduced to the game in the 64thd minute with the score at 0-0, appeared to have a slight limp following a few runs down the left flank before being floored by a challenge from Wolves defender Matt Doherty.

Having received treatment, the United academy graduate looked to carry on before eventually being replaced by Jesse Lingard.

Rashford eventually exited the game in the 80th minute, with Solskjaer wearing a concerned look on his face.

Rashford's importance to United's cause was emphasised by the improved team performance during his short stint on the field, with the home side grabbing the winner during that time.

During a lightning counterattack in the 67th minute, Anthony Martial slipped Juan Mata through one-on-one with Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy, and the Spaniard executed a dinked finish over the onrushing custodian.

Wolves were good value despite the defeat and were unlucky to not go ahead on two occasions during the first half.

Article continues below

Raul Jimenez shot straight at Sergio Romero with a tame effort after brilliantly taking three United defenders out of the game with a skilful touch and turn in the penalty area.

Shortly after, Pedro Neto thought he had put Wolves into the lead when slotted past Romero following Fred's misplaced pass, but the effort was ruled out after an unluckly deflection struck Jimenez's arm in the lead-up.

The Red Devils will travel to either or Tranmere in the FA Cup fourth round, but will not find out their opponents until January 23, with the two teams' third-round replay postponed because of heavy rain.