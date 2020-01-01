Man Utd set transfer target amid Sancho & Grealish links

Sammy McIlroy wants to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bring more creativity onto his books, with top targets seemingly favouring that approach

need to be adding more “flair” to their squad in the next transfer window, says Sammy McIlroy, with a former Red Devils midfielder seemingly backing moves for the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.

Added creativity has topped the wish list of those at Old Trafford for some time and bringing in Bruno Fernandes from has helped to partially tick that box, with the international slotting seamlessly into the fold.

United are, however, continuing to be linked with a number of other playmaking and attacking talents.

Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho has been mooted as a top target for some time, while big money could be invested in Aston Villa star Grealish.

McIlroy believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be bringing in players of that ilk, telling the Manchester Evening News: “At Manchester United you always need flair players and I’m sure Ole knows that, he was in the squad under the great Sir Alex Ferguson, scoring goals for fun.

“Competition for places in squads is a great thing and I think Ole is trying to build that now, United had that under Sir Matt [Busby] and Sir Alex, you need competition and I think Ole is getting that.”

Sancho and Grealish would also fit the mould for United when it comes to bolstering their ranks with players for the present and future.

Solskjaer has favoured that approach in recent deals, with McIlroy pleased to see the Red Devils showing faith in youth and showing long-term vision.

The Red Devils legend added: “It’s great when you see this season some of the academy players coming through, there have been times when we’ve had six or seven academy players in the squad.

“It’s always been the club’s philosophy, we had the Busby Babes, to see young players now coming through the ranks and playing for the team is great.”

United spent big on Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka during the summer window of 2019.

Fernandes was then acquired over the winter, with the 25-year-old lining up alongside home-grown talents such as Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood.