Man Utd players should be 'proper boring' to fulfil potential - Solskjaer

The youngsters he is bringing through should look to emulate the great teams of the past, on and off the field, says the Red Devils boss

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his young charges to live quiet lives if they want to maximise their opportunities at the highest level.

The Norwegian has focused on youth this season as he looks to rebuild a United side that has looked incoherent at time after several years of changing managers and bloated spending.

Some of the youngsters, some like Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood having come through the ranks, while others like Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have joined from other teams.

Solskjaer believes they all need to focus on football if they want to follow in the footsteps of famous United players of old, including himself.

'When you're a footballer, you should be proper boring,” he told the media ahead of Sunday’s game with .

“You go to bed, rest, recover and get ready for the next game. You can do all the other stuff after your career.

“In between games from July to the middle of May, football should be your only thought. Then you have a summer holiday to do the other stuff. That's the way I was - boring. Loads of my team-mates were boring and that's why we became successful.”

Solskjaer says he can check up on his players through their social media accounts,saying he does so only in their best interests.

“Now it's impossible for them to do something because I get to know!” he joked.

“I want these boys to get the most out of their career. It is the best feeling in the world when you are part of a winning Manchester United team. That is what we are working for.”

A torrid start to the season sees United enter Sunday in 14th place, six places below the Seagulls, but a win would see the Red Devils go into the international break in seventh, only one point behind in sixth.

Solskjaer believes his team’s European performances point the way to the future.

He added “we want to play attacking football like we did in the 3-0 victory against Partizan Belgrade on Thursday. That was an example of how we want to look.”