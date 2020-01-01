Man Utd must sign Sancho now or face Liverpool competition next year, says Carragher

Borussia Dortmund have held firm on their star winger, saying they won't sell unless their €120 million valuation is met

Jamie Carragher has warned that if they do not sign Jadon Sancho this summer, they could face competition from next year.

The Red Devils have been in hot pursuit of the winger, who has become one of Europe's top attacking players at age 20.

Dortmund, though, continue to play hardball, insisting that the international will not leave unless their €120 million (£108m/$142m) valuation is met.

Sancho was quizzed on the transfer talk on Saturday, and said he was looking to ignore all of the hysteria surrounding his future.

"For me, I just focus on my football. I just want to do what’s best for my team and win titles at the end of the day," Sancho told Soccer Bible.

Carragher believes the Red Devils will eventually meet Dortmund's asking price, or they will risk facing competition from one of their biggest rivals.

“United have got a clear run at Sancho now – but that will change if he’s still at Dortmund next year. I’d be very surprised if Liverpool didn’t try to sign him next summer," the former Liverpool defender told the Mirror.

“That’s why I think United will pay what they have got to pay.