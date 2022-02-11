Man Utd-linked Pochettino responds to rumours over his PSG future and says Zidane is a 'great coach

Mauricio Pochettino continues to see questions asked of his ongoing presence at Paris Saint-Germain, but the Argentine is refusing to be drawn on reports suggesting that he could leave France for Manchester United this summer as Zinedine Zidane steps into his shoes at Parc des Princes.

Talk of a switch to Old Trafford being made is nothing new for the Argentine, who has registered on the Red Devils’ radar for some time, but speculation has been stepped up with the Premier League heavyweights preparing to make another permanent appointment in their dugout.

There is also no escaping the fact that 1998 World Cup winner Zidane remains out of work after leaving Real Madrid for a second time in 2021, with the French legend reportedly being lined up for a return to his homeland.

What has been said?

Quizzed on whether Zidane is set to succeed him at PSG, Pochettino told El Larguero: “I don't know, it's not up to me to decide.

“Zidane is a great coach, he already showed it at Real Madrid. He can train any team in the world. Also, he is French. That is one more question for the sporting director or the president.”

Pressed further on whether he is looking over his shoulder as Zidane waits in the wings, Pochettino added: “No, no, no. Look, when Zinedine Zidane was at Real Madrid... How many rumours came out about me in England?

“We, when we take charge of a club with the visibility of PSG, we know that this comes with the position. That has to be accepted, otherwise I could not be sitting here in front of you right now as PSG coach.”

Could Pochettino end up at Real Madrid?

While a man that has previously worked in England at Southampton and Tottenham continues to see a move to Manchester mooted, there has been talk of him heading for Madrid in the past.

It could be that he follows in Zidane’s footsteps at Santiago Bernabeu somewhere along the line, but the South American is eager to distance himself from any future job talk at present.

He said when asked about the possibility of returning to Spain at some point, having cut his coaching teeth at Espanyol: “I go step by step, like [Atletico Madrid boss] Cholo Simeone.

“I think you have to enjoy the moments. We cannot be thinking about what is going to come. We have to be concentrated and focused on what we have now and football will have whatever it wants with us later.

“We are responsible for doing our best and giving 100% for the club we work for. We are 200% focused on PSG and on giving this club the happiness they expect from us.”

PSG, who sit 13 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table, are counting down the days to a heavyweight Champions League last-16 encounter with Real Madrid and will host the Liga leaders in the French capital on Tuesday.

