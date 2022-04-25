Man Utd-linked Livramento suffers 'very serious' knee injury & needed oxygen in Southampton's draw at Brighton

Tino Livramento has earned plenty of plaudits since joining Southampton in the summer of 2021, with links to Manchester United being made alongside talk of Chelsea triggering a buy-back clause, but the talented defender is facing up to a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a “very serious” injury.

The 19-year-old full-back required oxygen on the field before being stretchered off during the first half of a Premier League outing against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Livramento lasted just 36 minutes of a 2-2 draw before his seeing afternoon, and potentially his season, cut short and any speculation regarding a summer transfer has been put on hold for now as a full assessment of the talented teenager is made.

How long will Livramento be out of action for?

The Saints are unable to put a timescale on Livramento’s recovery for now as further medical checks need to be carried out, but Ralph Hasenhuttl told reporters when asked for a post-match update on the youngster’s condition: “It is his knee. Very frustrated and you could see it was a serious injury. We don't know the diagnosis, but it is very serious.

“He is very down, but we all know he will come back even stronger.

“Absolutely, he was very frustrated and he could feel that this was a more serious injury so for next weekend he is out. We will get round him and I am sure he will be back strong.”

Why have Man Utd been linked with Livramento?

Southampton parted with just £5 million ($6m) when luring Livramento away from Chelsea, with his potential being noted by those at St Mary’s.

He has taken in 32 appearances for the Saints this season, while also opening his senior goal account, and has attracted plenty of admiring glances from afar.

A retracing of steps to Stamford Bridge has been mooted for a man that graduated out of a famed academy system in west London, but Chelsea can only take up a £25m ($32m) buy-back option from 2023.

Article continues below

That is allowing others to mull over the merits of making a move in upcoming windows, with Manchester United said to be in the market for an upgrade at right-back on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

Livramento has shown that he could be a shrewd investment for the present and future, with there plenty of potential still to be unlocked in his game, but for now his focus is locked on returning to full fitness.

Further reading