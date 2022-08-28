WATCH: Man Utd-linked keeper Sommer smashes Bundesliga record for saves as Bayern are held by Monchengladbach

Manchester United-linked goalkeeper Yann Sommer broke the record for Bundesliga saves as Borussia Monchengladbach held Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw.

Sommer makes Bundesliga history

Swiss goalkeeper linked with Man Utd

Bayern drop points for the first time in 2022/23

WHAT HAPPENED? Hamburg's Alexander Schwolow previously held the record for making the most saves in a single Bundesliga match (14), but Sommer went past his tally as he kept the ball out of the net on 19 occasions against Bayern on Saturday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Swiss international has been linked with a move to United, who are reportedly in the market for a backup goalkeeper to compete with David De Gea. The club wanted Kevin Trapp initially but the shot-stopper later committed his future to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sommer is also said to have turned down the Red Devils, with reports now suggesting that Newcastle custodian Martin Dubravka is set to head to Old Trafford on loan.