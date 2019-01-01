Man Utd-linked Haaland praises Solskjaer influence as he drops Premier League hint

The Norwegian worked under his fellow countryman at Molde and credits him with helping to shape the early stages of his career

Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland has hailed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the role he played in his development, amid rumours of a possible switch to next year.

Haaland has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in European football this season, netting 17 goals in 10 appearances across all competitions.

The 19-year-old announced himself on the biggest stage by scoring a hat-trick in Salzburg's 6-2 Champions League group-stage victory over Genk on September 17.

A number of scouts from top clubs across the continent were reportedly present to witness Haaland's match-winning display, including United, who have been monitoring his progress for some time.

Solskjaer coached the Norway international while he was in charge at Molde and has been tipped to add the 19-year-old to his ranks at Old Trafford in 2020.

Haaland has praised his old boss for the impact he's had on his life both professionally and personally, telling TV2: "He has had a huge impact on my life, both as a person and as a trainer.

"He won the and was an incredibly good player. He has taught me a lot."

He added on a potential move to the Premier League in the future: "I have dreamed of playing for the best clubs in the world my whole life, and I especially like English football."

The teenager's father Alf-Inge Haaland, who took in a spell at as a player between 2003 and 2006, has admitted "it would be nice" to see United formalise their interest in his son.

United are severely lacking in options upfront at the moment, with only Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to call upon through the middle.

Solskjaer decided to offload Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez during the summer transfer window, with it his intention to promote the younger members of his squad into more senior positions.

The Red Devils have, however, only managed to score eight goals in their first six matches of the 2019-20 campaign, slipping 10 points behind Premier League leaders .

Solskjaer has been tipped to bring in extra reinforcements in January and Haaland could be an option for the United boss if he continues on his current trajectory.

The in-form forward will be back in action on Wednesday evening, as Salzburg take on in an Austrian Cup clash.