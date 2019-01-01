'Man Utd injury crisis reminds me of PSG’ - Solskjaer calls for spirit of Paris against Liverpool

The Red Devils have a number of key players missing ahead of Sunday's clash, much like they did in the French capital on a famous night last season

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for his side to recreate their famous victory against PSG last season when they take on on Sunday.

United famously turned around a 2-0 first-leg defeat against the French side in last season’s last 16, winning the return leg 3-1 in Paris to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

A 94th minute Marcus Rashford penalty sent Solskjaer’s side through in dramatic circumstances, with the club overcoming all the odds against the clear favourites on the night.

United were without several key players that evening through injury, and Solskjaer has called on his players to produce another stunning result as they head into the Liverpool match in a similar situation.

The Red Devils could be without David de Gea, Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, Phil Jones, Mason Greenwood and Jesse Lingard, though Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are in contention to return against the league leaders.

Despite the injuries, Solskjaer has remained upbeat that his side can cause Jurgen Klopp’s team problems.

“You know, injuries are part and parcel of the game,” Solskjaer told the club’s website.

“I can’t say who is going to be available but we’ll have 11 men out there and it reminds me a little bit of the PSG situation. We had loads of players out, everyone writes us off and are happy about that because, how can I say it, everyone doesn’t want us to win.

“But it’s Manchester United people, the Manchester United family, and we need to stick together because the 11 men out there will definitely give us what they have.”

United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford, with the hosts winless in three league games and the visitors just one victory away from equalling the all-time English top-flight record of 18 consecutive wins.

“The feeling in a football club is always decided by results on the pitch and, of course, at the moment, we’re feeling a bit low,” added Solskjaer.

“Can it change? Definitely with a win against Liverpool and then we’ve got games coming up we’re looking forward to. That’s just the nature of a human being and a footballer.

Article continues below

“It’s great, of course, with the rivalry between the two teams and the history between the two teams,” added the Man Utd boss.

“The two most successful teams in and the headlines are on you building up to this game. When you’re at Manchester United, you get used to that but beating Liverpool is the best feeling.

“In the , when I scored a winner, we just battled and battled and battled, and got two goals towards the end of the game in 1999. It was an unbelievable feeling and I hope these boys can get some of those feelings back on Sunday.”