Man Utd goalkeeper Dean Henderson issues statement to deny 'hurtful & totally false' social media accusations

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has issued a statement denying “hurtful and totally false” accusations made against him on social media.

The 24-year-old England international was subjected to distressing speculation over the weekend following the release of a story in the national press.

He has now been forced to address those rumours and distance himself from them.

What has been said?

Henderson said in an Instagram post: “Can't believe I'm having to do this but I'd just like to address the rumours that have come to light in the last couple of days.

“There are some sad people in the world that have attached my name to such inappropriate, hurtful and totally false news stories.

“I have a family who have been affected by this so wanted to put the rumours to bed and move on.”

Henderson's 2021-22 season

Henderson is currently focused on trying to earn more competitive minutes at Old Trafford.

Having briefly moved ahead of David de Gea in the Red Devils' pecking order last season, he has slipped back to a number two role in 2021-22.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed him 26 appearances across all competitions in 2020-21, while a senior England international bow was made in a friendly date with the Republic of Ireland, but a product of a famed academy system is now filling back-up duties once more under Ralf Rangnick.

Henderson is yet to see a minute of Premier League football in the current campaign, while only 68 minutes of action have been enjoyed in the Champions League.

He has figured just three times in total, with his most recent outing coming in a disappointing FA Cup fourth-round penalty shootout defeat to Championship side Middlesbrough.

There had been plenty of talk prior to that fixture of a move elsewhere being made, but United closed off any exits during the January transfer window and Henderson remains on their books for now.

