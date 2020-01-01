Man Utd duo Rashford & Greenwood hailed as 'best homegrown strikers in the country'

A Red Devils academy coach has singled out the English pair for their performances and says they could both go on to enjoy a "20-year career"

Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are the “best homegrown strikers in the country”, according to Colin Little, who is in awe of the level the two stars have reached at such a young age.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer placed his trust in Rashford, Greenwood and Anthony Martial after selling first-choice forward Romelu Lukaku to last summer.

All three men have stepped up to the plate over the course of the 2019-20 campaign, scoring a combined 49 goals across all competitions to help United fight for a top-four finish, along with success in the and .

Rashford, 22, was enjoying his best season yet in a United shirt before being sidelined with a back injury in January, while Greenwood, 18, has established himself as a key member of Solskjaer's squad.

Little, who serves as an assistant coach in the academy at Old Trafford, has witnessed the talents of both men up close, and does not believe any other up and coming English strikers can compare to the duo.

“I honestly think you can’t look at any team and think there are any two better homegrown strikers in the country,” he told MUTV. “Tammy Abraham and Harry Kane are really good strikers but we’ve got two on our books right now.

“Without blowing our own trumpet, that’s just incredible isn’t it? Both are still young, both are Manchester United kids from an early age. It’s why, but for anything else, if they were the two people who come out of this academy, you would be like ‘wow’. I mean what are forwards worth nowadays? People who score goals – at that age?

“You’re looking at it, thinking what an incredible asset to have, and you’ve got the other ones like Brandon Williams and James Garner, and others, behind them.

“It’s a testament to everybody and, let’s be honest with you, from all the way down with Eamon Mulvey’s group, all the way through, those players have gone through every single age group. From Tony Whelan, and everybody is where they are now. I mean, they could be in our first team for nearly 20 years. It can be a 20-year career from 18 to 38.”

Little added on the training drills he has overseen to help bring the best out of Rashford and Greenwood in the past: “If you put on a coaching session for Marcus or Mason, and they made the run, you want the ball arriving at exactly the right time.

“We have this little saying ‘get it in the right place’. Mason’s pass to Marcus against [Manchester] City was perfect. Straight after the game, I texted him to say: ‘Get it to the right place!’

“All of a sudden, it starts to become a habit for the forwards to find each other and give themselves easy passes. If someone is in a better position, there’s a pass for you. Share it out.”