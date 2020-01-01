Man Utd deserved more from Chelsea draw - De Gea

The Red Devils shot-stopper praised his side's performance and feels they were worthy of all three points

David de Gea believes would have been more deserving of the victory than after the sides played out a dour goalless draw on Saturday.

United's winless run at Old Trafford in the Premier League stretched to a fifth game - their longest such league streak since February 1990 - after failing to find a way through.

Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy produced good saves to twice deny Marcus Rashford, including in the final stages, and also Bruno Fernandes.

In doing so, the international became the first Chelsea goalkeeper to keep a Premier League clean sheet away at United since Thibaut Courtois in December 2015

And Mendy's opposite number De Gea feels his side were hard done by to take just a point, which leaves them 15th in the table after five games.

"For me, we created enough chances to win the game. It was a tight game against a good team, of course, but I think we deserved a bit more," he told MUTV.

"I think we had two or three big chances, especially with Rashy, but the keeper saves them. That is fine and, like I said before, we deserve a bit more.

"It was a tough game and now we need to look forward to the next game."

The clean sheet for United was their first in the Premier League this season and De Gea, who had just the one save to make, considers that a big positive to take from the game.

"I think for us it is very important to start to keep clean sheets, especially at home," he said. "Today we defended really well and didn't concede many chances.

"We always try in every training session to improve, to make the team better defensively, work with each other, and talk to each other.

"It was important today to get a clean sheet against a top team like the one we played today. That's the way to keep going and the way to win games."

Mendy nearly scored an own goal with one stray early pass but was otherwise impressive in his fourth outing for the club, earning particular praise from Frank Lampard after the game.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also picked out the 28-year-old as the game's key player as he became the first Chelsea keeper to keep a clean sheet in both of his first two league games for the club since Petr Cech in August 2004.

"There were two good teams on display, with quality at either end of the pitch," he told MUTV.

"You can see their keeper today, I think he's the match-winner with those two fantastic saves from Marcus. The one in the second half, an unbelievable save. I'm standing just behind it and following it to the top corner. Great finish, great save.

"The first one was well blocked with his right foot. So I think it's an even game. I think we started a bit slow and didn't really put our authority on the game, but after about 20, 25 minutes I felt we took over and built pressure.

"I've just got to praise their keeper because those two saves are fantastic."