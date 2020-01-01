Man Utd dealt Sancho blow as Dortmund director Zorc claims decision to keep winger is 'final'

The German side have extended the winger's contract and claim he is not leaving the club

say Jadon Sancho will remain at the club despite strong interest from .

The winger is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top transfer target this summer and there have been ongoing negotiations between the two sides over a potential deal for the former man.

The 20-year-old was named in Dortmund’s squad to travel to for a training camp to prepare of the new season and Michael Zorc, Dortmund’s sporting director provided an update on Sancho’s future.

“Jadon Sancho will play with us next season,” he said. “The decision is final. I think that answers all the questions. Already last summer we adjusted the salary according to Jadon's development. And on that occasion we renewed the contract until 2023.”

