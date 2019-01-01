Man Utd confirm Beckham heading back to Old Trafford to play under Sir Alex Ferguson again

The ex-Red Devils winger, who formed part of the club's fabled Class of '92, has been confirmed among those taking part in a Treble reunion match

David Beckham is set to turn back the clock, with the former winger readying himself for a return to Old Trafford to play under Sir Alex Ferguson once again.

The ex- captain spent 11 years of his iconic playing career representing the Red Devils.

He stepped out of the club's famed academy system as part of the fabled Class of ‘92 and enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with United.

Beckham helped to land seven Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a crown before leaving for in 2003.

A historic Treble in 1999 formed part of his story at the Theatre of Dreams, and that success is about to be honoured in a reunion match.

Heroes from United’s past are preparing to lock horns once again with old rivals from .

It has been confirmed that Beckham will form part of that celebration on May 26.

He is set to be joined in the United midfield by Nicky Butt – who is now a youth team coach with the Red Devils – and Paul Scholes, while former international Jesper Blomqvist will line up on the opposite flank.

“I’m so excited to be going back to Old Trafford in May,” Beckham has said.

“1999 was such a massive year for us so recreating that moment is going to be really special.

“To be back together as a squad and to be managed by the boss again is huge. Huge for us and for the fans; I can’t wait.”

Ferguson will take charge of a star-studded United side on what promises to be a memorable occasion.

Butt has added on being reunited with some familiar faces: “We're all really looking forward to coming back together again and playing this match for the Foundation, which is a really good cause.

“Hopefully we'll bring back some really good memories and everyone will really enjoy it.”

The Treble Reunion match is due to be staged exactly 20 years to the day that United secured a stunning Champions League triumph over Bayern at Camp Nou.

Teddy Sheringham and current Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer snatched two last-gasp goals in to turn a memorable tie on its head.

It could be that they return to try and replicate those heroics, with the strikers for Ferguson’s latest squad yet to be revealed.

Beckham is, however, going to be joined by the likes of Peter Schmeichel, Gary and Phil Neville, Jaap Stam and Denis Irwin, with those five players having been confirmed as playing in the match.

Proceeds from the game will raise funds for good causes supported by the Manchester United Foundation.