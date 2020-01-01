Manchester United vs Club Brugge: How to watch in Malaysia, Singapore & Philippines, TV channel, free live stream, kickoff time and squad news

play hosts to in the second leg of their UEFA Round of 32 tie on Friday.

The English giants came away with a 1-1 draw in the first leg, with Anthony Martial cancelling out Emmanuel Dennis' opener. With the cushion of an away goal, United will now look to negotiate their way into the Round of 16.

Game Manchester United vs Club Brugge Date Friday, February 28 Time 3:00 am ICT / 4:00 am SGT Venue Old Trafford Malaysia TV Channel beIN Sports Singapore TV Channel beIN Sports Philippines TV Channel N/A Channel N/A Cambodia Channel N/A Laos TV Channel N/A Taiwan TV Channel Elta Brunei TV Channel beIN Sports

Manchester United vs Club Brugge live streaming in Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines

At Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope to put in an improved performance from what they showed in where they struggled to break through Brugge's defence. Solskjaer is expected to line up a strong team as they look to make it seven matches unbeaten in all competitions.

Malaysia readers can find out what football is showing on TV here.

In Malaysia, Singapore Taiwan and Brunei, the game will not be available for free online.

In Philippines, , Cambodia and Laos, the game can be watched live and on-demand on the Goal homepage and on DAZN 's social media channels.

Malaysia live stream N/A Singapore live stream N/A Philippines live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Thailand live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Cambodia live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Laos live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Taiwan live stream N/A Brunei live stream N/A

Man United team news and injuries

Position Man United possible lineup Goalkeeper Sergio Romero Defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams Midfielders Andreas Pereira, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes Forward Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Daniel James

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are still out with injuries for Manchester United.

Club Brugge team news and injuries

Position Club Brugge possible lineup Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet Defenders Clinton Mata, Brandon Mechele, Simon Deli Midfielders Mats Rits, Maxim de Cuyper, Eduard Sobol, Odilon Kossounou, Hans Vanaken Forwards Percy Tau, Lois Openda

Emmanuel Dennis Bonaventure, Brugge's goalscorer in the first leg, is injured along with club captain Ruud Vormer and Krepin Diatta. Defensive midfielder Eder Balanta is also missing due to suspension.

Match Preview

With an away goal already in the bag, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men should be feeling particularly confident of progression.

Having conceded just once in the last six fixtures, they will certainly back themselves to keep at bay an opposition attack that has struck only three times in their last five European ties and failed to score in their two most recent league games on the road.

What’s more, Club Brugge have failed to win in seven European matches, losing three of the most recent five. However, Philippe Clement’s team has not lost any of the last 13 fixtures.

Interestingly, three of the guests’ last four away games have resulted in draws. They can expect United to take the attack to them, with Bruno Fernandes expected to pull the strings while Anthony Martial leads the attack.

Brugge's defence has to deal with their movement and skill.