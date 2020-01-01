‘Man Utd can challenge for the title next season’ – James admits 2020-21 is ‘massive’ for Red Devils

The Wales international winger believes the return to fitness of key men such as Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba can aid a quest for domestic supremacy

are capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season, claims Daniel James, with fit-again Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford expected to aid what is going to be a “massive” campaign.

The Red Devils have slipped a long way off the pace in recent times, with a runner-up finish under Jose Mourinho in 2017-18 as close as they have come to claiming domestic supremacy once more.

Arch-rivals such as and have pulled well clear of the chasing pack of late, with shrewd transfer deals and impressive management allowing them to get back on the trophy trail.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has faced questions of whether he is the right man to deliver major silverware at Old Trafford, but encouraging signs were offered prior to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Value has been found in big-money recruits, while defensive leaks have been plugged to make the Red Devils more consistent.

James believes that, with the promise of more additions to come, there is every reason to believe that United can challenge for a 14th Premier League crown in 2020-21.

The international told club colleague Scott McTominay on Adidas’ ‘The Huddle’: "Next season is going to be massive for us.

"We're had quite a few boys injured this year, a few long-term obviously at different times, Marcus, Paul and yourself (McTominay).

"I think once we get them all back and everyone back together, I think with the rotation of the squad we've obviously got a great chance of challenging for that title next season."

McTominay shares the opinion that United are capable of chasing down honours at home and abroad, but the international concedes that the time has come to start delivering on that promise.

He added: "It's easy to say: 'Oh we want to do this and we want to do that', and I feel like we do a lot of talking.

"But I know the expectation at United and the expectation every player has in the squad is to go and win a title.

"Everyone's ambition has to be to win trophies.

"We're at Manchester United and ever since I've come into the first team that demand for winning football matches is stood by every single player.

"It's just results that have let us down every now and then."

Prior to competitive football shutting down, Solskjaer had guided United back into contention for a top-four finish and through to the quarter-finals of the and .