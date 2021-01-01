Man Utd boss Solskjaer says he has open and direct conversations with Pogba

The France international midfielder has been in excellent form in recent weeks

head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he has open and honest conversations with Paul Pogba.

The international has been the subject of plenty of media attention this season, mainly down to the comments of his agent Mino Raiola, who has said he wants to get Pogba out of Manchester United.

Since Raiola made his explosive comments in December , Pogba’s form has improved.

He has been influential in games and has been scoring goals, and now looks settled in a United side that is top of the Premier League.

Solskjaer has earned praise for getting the best out of the former man, and he suggested frank conversations have played a part in the upturn in form of the 27-year-old.

“Paul’s job is to get himself fit and play football,” Solskjaer said. “My job is to be open and honest with him and give him my advice and I’ve never had a problem with him.

"I talk openly and directly with Paul. I’m not going to tell anyone what my advice to him is but I have always had a good relationship with him.

“He comes from a great family, he’s very understandable, he’s a very sensible boy and he knows what I’m talking about when we speak.”

Pogba has been criticised for not contributing enough to United, but Solskjaer says that is not the case - and that the multi-lingual Frenchman works behind the scenes to help move the club forward.

“He’s upfront and honest with me too,” Solskjaer said. “And what people don’t see with Paul is even when he isn’t playing he’s contributed loads in the background.

“Sometimes he’s even acted as the interpreter – even when he isn’t playing.

“He always respects my decisions and we’ve always had a very good working relationship.”

Pogba has scored winning goals in two of United’s last three games, against and , and he is likely to play a big part when the Red Devils play host to in the fourth round of the on Sunday.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League at Anfield last weekend .