Man Utd boost as Alex Telles returns negative coronavirus test with Brazil

The left-back was a doubt for the Selecao's World Cup qualifier with Uruguay on Tuesday

can breathe a sigh of relief following confirmation from the Brazilian FA that Alex Telles has tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Red Devils issued a statement on Monday afternoon in response to reports in that the left-back had tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with his native country.

Telles came off the bench to feature in Brazil’s 1-0 win over in World Cup qualifying on Friday, but he emerged as a doubt for the second game of the international break against on Tuesday after producing a positive Covid-19 test.

The Brazilian federation said Telles would undergo a second test before a decision was made on whether he could travel with the squad for the World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in Montevideo.

That test came back negative, with the Brazilian FA releasing a statement saying the 27-year-old would be in the travelling party.

“After a negative result in his last test, Alex Telles will travel with the squad to Uruguay,” the CBF said in a statement.

The initial positive test was a worrying moment for the player, club and country as Telles tested positive in October, and was forced to spend a fortnight away from the United squad.

The new signing from FC tested negative prior to travelling to South America for the latest round of internationals.

Man Utd were aware of the situation and issued a statement to clarify their position.

The statement from Man Utd read: “The club is checking on the situation regarding Alex Telles and will assess the defender upon his return to Manchester from international duty later this week.

“Reports in Brazil have suggested Telles has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time and could therefore miss his nation’s match against Uruguay in Montevideo on Tuesday night.

“However, it is understood Alex’s positive test does not necessarily mean he has contracted the virus again.”

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will now be able to plan for the weekend with a degree of certainty.

Solskjaer is without left-back Luke Shaw, who has been forced onto the sidelines by a hamstring injury he picked up against prior to the international break.

The domestic season has been played at break-neck speed due to the late start to the term on account of the knock-on effects from the delay to the previous campaign.

The pace will be unrelenting after the international break, and United will face at home on Saturday which will be followed by a clash with Basaksehir in the and a trip to in the Premier League.

To have Telles, a signing from Porto in October, at his disposal will be a huge boost to Solskjaer as the defender made such a positive impression during his debut - a win against in the Champions League on October 20.