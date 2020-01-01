Man United welcome new superfan DJ Cuppy after Ighalo strike

The Nigerian DJ had committed to joining the Red Devils’ fanbase if the Nigerian striker found the net against Norwich

have welcomed DJ Cuppy as their newest fan after the Nigerian musician vowed she would pledge allegiance to the Red Devils if Odion Ighalo scored against in the on Saturday.

Writing on Twitter ahead of the quarter-final clash, the 27-year-old suggested that he would be her national duty to throw her support behind United if Ighalo got among the goals.

“As a , I think it’s only right that, if Odion Ighalo scores a goal today, I will officially join Man United as a fan,” she wrote on her @CuppyMusic Twitter handle.

As a Nigerian I think it’s only right that if @ighalojude scores a goal today... I will officially join @ManUtd as a fan! ⚽️💯 #FACup — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) June 27, 2020

Maintaining his excellent recent record in front of goal, the ex-Super Eagles frontman duly obliged, opening the scoring against the Canaries with a classic poacher’s effort.

While Norwich responded through Todd Cantwell to take the tie to extra time, Harry Maguire struck from close range at the death to take United into the semis.

It appears Manchester United were monitoring Cuppy’s decision, and after Ighalo’s goal went in, they duly welcomed her to the Red Devils fanbase.

Welcome aboard 😁 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 27, 2020

It remains to be seen whether the Lagos-born DJ has already been brushing up on her United history, or invested in one of the club's replica jerseys, but she did share some fan artwork on social media on Sunday which depicted her, alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, signing on the dotted line at Old Trafford.

The radio host’s football allegiance has been the subject of some scrutiny over the years, with Cuppy revealing recently that her troubled relationship with had come to an end.

The timing of her tweets this week suggested that the club’s decision to offer contracts to David Luiz, Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari was at the root of her change of heart.

It’s not me, it’s you 💔 Only so much heartbreak a girl can take @Arsenal... I can no longer stay in this toxic relationship. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/xekOV44TTW — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) June 20, 2020

“It’s not me, it’s you,” she wrote, in a tweet addressed to the Gunners, earlier in the month. “[There’s] only so much heartbreak a girl can take, Arsenal.

Article continues below

“I can no longer stay in this toxic relationship, I’m sorry.”

Lagos-born Cuppy moved to London in her early teens, getting a degree from King’s College London before moving to the United States for her master’s degree.

Earlier this year, the music producer became the first African DJ to host a radio show on Apple radio.