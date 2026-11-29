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Manchester City moved up to second in the Premier League, but they remain six points behind leaders Arsenal and have now gone four league games without a win after twice surrendering the lead at the Emirates.

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Enzo Maresca's side had more of the ball in the first half and went in front in the 34th minute when Erling Haaland finished Josko Gvardiol's pass. The lead lasted only six minutes, as Kai Havertz headed in from Mikel Merino's knock-down.

City struck again three minutes after the restart, Ayyoub Bouaddi releasing Enzo Fernandez on the break to make it 2-1. From there, Arsenal took over, finishing the second half with 63 per cent of the ball. Viktor Gyokeres headed against the post and missed another big chance before Jurrien Timber levelled from a corner in the 83rd minute, with the goal standing after a VAR check. City's best chance to win it came deep in stoppage time, when Gvardiol's close-range header was blocked.

Below, GOAL rates Man City's players from the Emirates...

Goalkeeper & Defence

Gianluigi Donnarumma (6/10): Made four saves, including stops from Timber and Noni Madueke in the first half and a long-range effort from Bruno Guimaraes after the break. Could have done better with Timber's equaliser from a corner, then needed treatment and was booked for dissent late on.

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Matheus Nunes (6/10): Started at right-back and was tidy in possession, completing 30 of his 35 passes, and his cross set up an early Haaland header. Conceded the corner from which Timber equalised.

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Abdukodir Khusanov (7/10): City's most reliable defender. Made 10 defensive actions, including a last-man tackle, along with five clearances and a block.

Marc Guehi (6/10): Busy alongside Khusanov, making 10 defensive actions and four clearances, and his pass set up Jeremy Doku's first-half shot. Was booked in stoppage time.

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Josko Gvardiol (7/10): Set up Haaland's opener from left-back and was a threat at set-pieces, with three headed attempts, the last of them blocked from close range in stoppage time.

Midfield

Ayyoub Bouaddi (7/10): Mature beyond his years. His through ball sent Fernandez away for City's second goal, and he completed 37 of his 39 passes.

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Elliot Anderson (7/10): Worked hard alongside Bouaddi and rarely gave the ball away, completing 39 of his 43 passes. Tried his luck twice from distance, and almost won it with a free-kick that flew just wide in stoppage time.

Enzo Fernandez (8/10): Restored City's lead, getting on the end of a swift counter-attack. Won five free-kicks, but also picked up a first-half booking for repeated fouls before being replaced in the 67th minute.

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Attack

Iliman Ndiaye (7/10): City's most dangerous runner, completing nine of his 14 dribbles. Had a shot saved by David Raya and was booked for time-wasting in the first half, before making way in the 77th minute.

Jeremy Doku (7/10): Took a knock early on but kept running at Arsenal, forcing a save from Raya and setting up a chance for Ndiaye. Was on the receiving end of Timber's hair-pull, which went unpunished, before being replaced by Phil Foden in the 67th minute.

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Erling Haaland (8/10): Opened the scoring with a clinical finish, also forced a save from Raya from distance and won four of his five aerial duels. Also made eight defensive actions.

Substitutes & Manager

Phil Foden (6/10): Replaced Doku and created two chances, including the cross for Gvardiol's late header.

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Nico O'Reilly (6/10): Came on for Fernandez and completed all nine of his passes, winning the free-kick for which Timber was booked.

Mateo Kovacic (6/10): Replaced Ndiaye in the 77th minute and had only four touches, though one of them set up a late Haaland shot that was blocked.

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Enzo Maresca (6/10): His side led twice but sat deeper after going 2-1 up, and Arsenal had the better of the second half. Moving up to second is some comfort, but the winless league run goes on.