Man City face fixture pile-up even without coronavirus impact

The postponed match against Arsenal now leaves Pep Guardiola's side with three matches to squeeze in somewhere before the end of the season

are heading for a fixture pile-up at the end of the season, irrespective of whether the coronavirus has an even greater impact on European football.

The Premier League decided to postpone Wednesday's match against over Covid-19 fears after Gunners staff had come into contact with Olympiacos owner, Evangelos Marinakis, who has been diagnosed with the virus .

As it currently stands, City have to rearrange three matches before the scheduled final day of the season on May 17.

More teams

The Arsenal game was already moved after City reached the final, while Premier League matches away to and at home to Newcastle need to be rescheduled because of their progress in the .

Currently, the season schedule is unaffected, with the Premier League having no plans to postpone any matches this weekend or in the weeks and months ahead.

City are preparing for Saturday's match against and Tuesday's second leg against as normal, with the games planned to be play in front of fans at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's first-team players took part in a full training session on Wednesday after being due at the Etihad Campus for their usual light session on the day of a game.

The club is closely monitoring the situation surrounding coronavirus and are following government advice as well as from the relevant footballing authorities.

But potential dates for playing City's three matches that need rearranging are shrinking, particularly if they continue to make progress in the Champions League.

No alternatives have yet been considered, with club sources saying it is difficult to plan at the moment with the severity of the outbreak unknown or how the calendar is likely to be affected.

Meanwhile, Guardiola says he would rather leagues were suspended than played behind closed doors without any fans.

Matches in Spain and some in France and Germany will be played in empty stadiums but the City boss doesn't see it as a long-term solution.

"If it's a short time, one game, then fine but, if it's longer, it must be suspended," he said before the postponed game against Arsenal.

Article continues below

"I would not love to play matches in the Premier League, the Champions League or the cups without the people. We play for the people. If they can't be there, it makes no sense.

"It's like an actor going to the theatre when nobody is there. Who are you acting for that night? There is no reason to play without the people.

"Football is for the people. But we are going to follow the instructions of the government."