Man City & USMNT keeper Steffen completes Middlesbrough loan switch

The USMNT keeper has made the switch to the Championship team to get more minutes on the pitch

Middlesbrough have completed a loan deal to secure the services of goalkeeper US national team keeper Zack Steffen.

The move was on the cards as Manchester City have already signed Stefan Ortega as a backup to Ederson Moraes, the first-choice keeper.

Steffen was playing second fiddle to the Brazilian at the Etihad and the loan move will hopefully provide him with some action on the pitch as he wants to start in the 2022 World Cup for the USA.

What is the length of Zack Steffen's loan contract with Middlesbrough?

The 27-year-old has signed a one-year loan deal with Middlesbrough. The keeper has 29 caps for his country and has made 21 appearances for City, keeping eight clean sheets.

What has been said about Zack Steffen joining Middlesbrough?

Boro coach Chris Wilder told the club website: "I think it’s a big coup for us and so I’m delighted we’ve brought Zack in.

"We knew we had to improve the goalkeeping department. We brought in Liam Roberts and now we’re adding Zack who has just signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Man City.

"Man City don’t hand out four-and-a-half-year contracts if they don’t think anything of them. Everyone knows his situation, he needed to play because of the World Cup.

"He had an agreement with Man City, but he could have easily stayed there and sat comfortably as their number two. He wanted to go out and he’s agreed to come here.”

What is the goalkeeping situation at Manchester City after the departure of Zack Steffen?

Manchester City allowed Steffen to leave only after they have signed a replacement in Stefan Ortega on a free transfer. The keeper has signed a three-year deal and will be taking the No.18 shirt.

He had put n some impressive performances in Bundesliga in the previous season for Arminia Bielefield and is deemed to be the perfect cover for Ederson, who will continue to be the final line of defence for Pep Guardiola.

"This is a very good deal for City. Stefan has excellent pedigree – his career speaks for itself," said sporting director Txiki Begiristain.

"We are signing a goalkeeper who has vast experience, and he will help us in our quest for more trophies. He has joined to compete with the other goalkeepers and help our youngsters, so it’s a transfer we are really pleased to have secured.”