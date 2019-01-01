Man City and Juventus confirm Cancelo-Danilo swap in €65m deal

The two clubs have swapped fullbacks as the Premier League champions add their third signing of the summer

have completed the signing of fullback Joao Cancelo from with the champions receiving a transfer fee and Danilo as part of the deal.

The Premier League title holders will send €28m and the Brazilian fullback to Juve for Cancelo, who moves to City after just one year in Turin.

Cancelo moves to City on a deal that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2025, while Danilo has inked a five-year deal with Juventus until 2024.

