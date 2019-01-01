Man City and Juventus confirm Cancelo-Danilo swap in €65m deal
Manchester City have completed the signing of fullback Joao Cancelo from Juventus with the Serie A champions receiving a transfer fee and Danilo as part of the deal.
The Premier League title holders will send €28m and the Brazilian fullback to Juve for Cancelo, who moves to City after just one year in Turin.
Cancelo moves to City on a deal that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2025, while Danilo has inked a five-year deal with Juventus until 2024.
