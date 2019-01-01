Live Scores
Transfers

Mali's Bassira Toure joins Malaga on loan from AS Mande

Comments()
BackpagePix
The Spanish giants have secured the services of the Malian star following her impressive outing at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations

Spanish top-flight side Malaga have sealed the loan signing of Bassira Toure from Mali's AS Mande until the end of the season.

Her signing is coming on the heels of her impressive performance at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana.

She netted a brace as Mali earned a shock 2-1 win to oust hosts Ghana to progress to the semis for the first time.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

For AS Mande, she has a remarkable return of 47 goals in 22 Malian women's top-flight matches last season.

Coach Antonia Contreras will hope the Malian's arrival help their cause to escape relegation.

Malaga are 13th in the Spanish women log with 14 points from 17 games and they will hope to end their nine-match winless run against leaders Atletico Madrid on January 26.

Next article:
'Maybe they shouldn't be playing at this level' – Sarri eviscerates 'mentally weak' Chelsea players
Next article:
Mourinho: I have already turned down three job offers since leaving Man United
Next article:
Emery's Ramsey masterstroke breathes new life into Arsenal's top-four hopes
Next article:
Valverde 'not frustrated' as he waits on Barcelona to deliver amid De Jong & Vela links
Next article:
'City bought Guardiola four full-backs!' - Mourinho hits out at Man Utd transfer policy
Close