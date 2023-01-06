Malaysia vs Thailand: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 results

Malaysia will take on Thaliand in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

Perhaps the toughest game of their AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 campaign awaits Malaysia today as they welcome Thailand to the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Having not yet faced Thailand in the AFF Championship since 2018, a meeting with the six-time ASEAN champions is, on paper, one of, if not the most challenging fixture Kim Pan-gon and his men will have to deal with.

The War Elephants step into the fixture as heavy favourites having not lost a single game in this campaign so far.

Malaysia, on the other hand, are on cloud nine after thrashing Causeway rivals Singapore 4-1 just a few days ago and will look to continue their fine form.

Match details

Time Date Stadium 20:30 7 January 2023 Bukit Jalil National Stadium

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station Stream - meWATCH

Squad News

Malaysia will have to make do without Azam Azmi, whose red card against Vietnam means he is suspended for the clash with Thailand. Khuzaimi Piee will also be unavailable for selection after picking up a calf injury against Myanmar.

Thailand, on the other hand, are at full strength and are expected to field their strongest XI against the Harimau Malaya.

Predicted lineup

Predicted Malaysia starting XI: Syihan Hazmi; V.Ruventhiran, Dominic Tan, Sharul Nazeem, Quentin Cheng; Stuart Wilkin, Brendan Gan; Faisal Halim, Mukhairi Ajmal, Lee Tuck; Darren Lok

Predicted Thailand starting XI: Kittipong Phuthawchueak; Sasalak Haiprakhon, Pansa Hemviboon, Kritsada Kaman, Suphanan Bureerat; Bordin Phala, Sarach Yooyen, Theerathon Bunmathan, Channarong Promsrikaew; Adisak Kraisorn, Teerasil Dangda.

What the coaches said

Kim Pan-gon

“We want to play well again in front of our home fans, every player is excited to be here and we want to take full use of our home advantage.

“We must fully respect what they’ve done these last few years and especially as the defending champions, but we will play with full power, show our Malaysian DNA, and take full advantage of our characteristics.

“The analysis on Thailand is already done and the players in Malaysia are so smart and adaptable that when we explain something they quickly grasp it, so everything is prepared and now we just need to perform.”

Mano Polking

“I want to make it clear that we are not coming to defend or move away from the way that we’ve played but rather we will play to our strengths, try to have the ball and control the game.

“We need to try and take the crowd out of the game and be strong mentally because that is often what decides semi-finals and finals.

“These kind of games are decided on details and controlling the crowd is an important part of that because if we make an early mistake then that can help the crowd to damage us and then things can get out of control so we have a clear plan how to stop that and also show our strengths to get a result where we can then decide things at home.”

Last five results

Malaysia results Thailand results Malaysia 4-1 Singapore (3 Jan 2023) Thailand 3-1 Cambodia (2 Jan 2023) Vietnam 3-0 Malaysia (27 Dec 2022) Indonesia 1-1 Thailand (29 Dec 2022) Malaysia 5-0 Laos (24 Dec 2022) Thailand 4-0 Philippines (26 Dec 2022) Myanmar 0-1 Malaysia (21 Dec 2022) Brunei 0-5 Thailand (20 Dec 2022) Malaysia 3-0 Maldives (14 Dec 2022) Thailand 0-1 Chinese Taipei (14 Dec 2022)

Last five meetings