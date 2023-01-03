Malaysia vs Singapore: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup table and results

All you need to know about Malaysia vs Singapore in the AFF Championship.

After three matchdays of euphoria and heartbreak at the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, the most anticipated fixture of the group stages has finally arrived.

Sitting second on the Group B table with seven points, Singapore step into the game with the upper hand as all the four-time ASEAN champions need is a draw to secure a place in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Malaysia sit third on the table, breathing down the Lions’ neck with just a point separating the two sides. With everything to play for, this fixture is set to be a cracker.

Match Details

Time Date Stadium 20:30 January 3, 2023 National Stadium Bukit Jalil

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station Stream Mediacorp Channel 5 meWATCH

Squad News

Malaysia will have to make do without Azam Azmi, whose red card against Vietnam means he is suspended for the clash with Singapore. Khuzaimi Piee will also be unavailable for selection after picking up a calf injury against Myanmar.

Singapore will be unable to call upon the services of pre-tournament absentees Ikhsan Fandi and Adam Swandi, who were injured in a friendly match against the Maldives. The Lions will also have to make do without Ilhan Fandi, who picked up a knee injury against Vietnam.

What the coaches said

Kim Pan-gon

“I’m not talking about the level of football but about how they approach things and how we approach things. They are quite negative, they care about defending and look for counter-attacks.

“With Malaysia we want to be pro-active, to dominate games playing energetic football but Singapore has their own style and we need to respect that.

“The players, the staff, everybody is ready for this match and of course while Singapore have their advantages we too also have our advantages and with the backing and full support of the crowd we will fight and do our best to get the result we need.”

Takayuki Nishigaya

“Of course we have the advantage in knowing a point is enough and that Malaysia need to win but that won’t change the way we play.

“We have respect for the opposition but we want to attack as much as possible and whilst we expect Malaysia to be aggressive we also want to do the same.”

Predicted Lineups

Predicted Singapore starting XI: Hassan Sunny; Christopher van Huizen, Shakir Hamzah, Irfan Fandi, Hariss Harun, Ryhan Stewart; Anumanthan Kumar, Shahdan Sulaiman, Shah Shahiran; Song Ui-young, Shawal Anuar.

Predicted Malaysia starting XI: Syihan Hazmi; V.Ruventhiran, Dominic Tan, Sharul Nazeem, Quentin Cheng; Stuart Wilkin, Brendan Gan; Faisal Halim, Mukhairi Ajmal, Lee Tuck; Darren Lok

Last five results

Singapore results Malaysia results Singapore 0-0 Vietnam (Dec 30, 2022) Vietnam 3-0 Malaysia (27 Dec 2022) Laos 0-2 Singapore (27 Dec 2022) Malaysia 5-0 Laos (24 Dec 2022) Singapore 3-2 Myanmar (24 Dec 2022) Myanmar 0-1 Malaysia (21 Dec 2022) Singapore 3-1 Maldives (17 Dec 2022) Malaysia 3-0 Maldives (14 Dec 2022) India 1-1 Singapore (24 Sept 2022) Malaysia 4-0 Cambodia (9 Dec 2022)

Last meetings

Date Result Competition Mar 26, 2022 Singapore 2-1 Malaysia Friendly Mar 20, 2019 Malaysia 0-1 Singapore Airmarine Cup Oct 7, 2016 Singapore 0-0 Malaysia Friendly Nov 29, 2014 Singapore 1-3 Malaysia AFF Championship Nov 25, 2012 Malaysia 0-3 Singapore AFF Championship

Group B Standings

Pos Team P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Vietnam 3 2 1 0 9 0 +9 7 2 Singapore 3 2 1 0 5 2 +3 7 3 Malaysia 3 2 0 1 6 3 +3 6 4 Myanmar 3 0 1 2 4 6 -2 1 5 Laos 4 0 1 3 2 15 -13 1

Group B Results