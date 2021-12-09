Malaysia vs Laos: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Suzuki Cup table and results

Get the full lowdown of this Group B clash between Malaysia and Laos

Malaysia will heading into their second match in Group B in great confidence following a very decent opening day triumph against Cambodia to currently sit atop of the group standings.

That said, pressure continues to mount on misfiring naturalised striker Guilherme de Paula after yet another disappointing outing that culminated in some unwanted reactions from the 35-year-old.

Large sections of the fans are already hoping for Tan Cheng Hoe to drop the Johor Darul Ta'zim player from the starting line-up with many championing the chance for either Shahrel Fikri or Luqman Hakim to be afforded the chance to perform.

A win will set Harimau Malaya up nicely with maximum points before the all-important encounter against Vietnam on Dec 12.

Match details

Time

Date

Stadium

17:30

9 Dec 2021

Bishan Stadium

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station

Astro (TV and stream)

RTM (TV Okey, MyFreeView)

Squad news

Malaysia continues to be without both Khairulazhan Khalid and Faisal Halim with both being put under quarantine after failing Covid-19 tests but Tan should otherwise have a rather healthy and confident squad to choose from. Mukhairi Ajmal could get the nod from the start this time around after impressing in the first game.

Laos produced a rather superb performance in managing to hold Vietnam for large periods of the game and Singaporean head coach V. Selvaraj will be counting on the back trio of Thipphachanh Inthavong, Mitsada Saitaifah and Anantaza Siphongphan to frustrate the Malaysians.

What the coaches said

Tan Cheng Hoe

“The result against Cambodia was a good start for us and good motivation for the players too but we know this will be a difficult match against a Laos side that were impressive in their first match.

"We have to make do with whatever players we have. The available players are set in the mind, not affected by this (players missing because of Covid-19) and will be ready for the upcoming matches."

V. Selvaraj

“It’s important to remember that for us we were dealing with three different of groups of players in our preparation and only had all the squad together four days before the tournament began, and that the local players had only three league matches in all of 2021.

"I have my plan and I know the strengths of the team because every day I’m with the players and I know their qualities so you’ll see tomorrow what we have in store for Malaysia.”

Past meetings

Date

Result

Competition

12 Nov 2018

Malaysia 3-1 Laos

AFF Championship

28 Nov 2012

Laos 1-4 Malaysia

Friendly

7 Dec 2010

Malaysia 5-1 Laos

AFF Championship

6 Dec 2008

Malaysia 3-0 Laos

AFF Championship

22 Dec 2002

Laos 1-1 Malaysia

AFF Championship

Group B standings

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

F

A

GD

Pts

1

Malaysia

1

1

0

0

3

1

+2

3

2

Vietnam

1

1

0

0

2

0

+2

3

3

Indonesia

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Laos

1

0

0

1

0

2

-2

0

5

Cambodia

1

0

0

1

1

3

-2

0

Group B results

Date

Result

6 Dec 2021

Cambodia 1-3 Malaysia

6 Dec 2021

Laos 0-2 Vietnam