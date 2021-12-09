Malaysia vs Laos: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Suzuki Cup table and results
Malaysia will heading into their second match in Group B in great confidence following a very decent opening day triumph against Cambodia to currently sit atop of the group standings.
That said, pressure continues to mount on misfiring naturalised striker Guilherme de Paula after yet another disappointing outing that culminated in some unwanted reactions from the 35-year-old.
Large sections of the fans are already hoping for Tan Cheng Hoe to drop the Johor Darul Ta'zim player from the starting line-up with many championing the chance for either Shahrel Fikri or Luqman Hakim to be afforded the chance to perform.
Editors' Picks
- The fall of Barcelona: Swift, self-inflicted and humiliating
- 'Should I play, or will I be abused?' - Rainbow Laces shines spotlight on transphobia in British football
- Wan-Bissaka and Shaw out, Dalot and Telles in? Man Utd's misfiring full-backs facing fight to impress Rangnick
- Why Barcelona believe they can pull off a Champions League 'miracle' and beat Bayern Munich
A win will set Harimau Malaya up nicely with maximum points before the all-important encounter against Vietnam on Dec 12.
Match details
Time
Date
Stadium
17:30
9 Dec 2021
Bishan Stadium
TV Channel and Live Streaming
Channel/Station
Astro (TV and stream)
RTM (TV Okey, MyFreeView)
Squad news
Malaysia continues to be without both Khairulazhan Khalid and Faisal Halim with both being put under quarantine after failing Covid-19 tests but Tan should otherwise have a rather healthy and confident squad to choose from. Mukhairi Ajmal could get the nod from the start this time around after impressing in the first game.
Laos produced a rather superb performance in managing to hold Vietnam for large periods of the game and Singaporean head coach V. Selvaraj will be counting on the back trio of Thipphachanh Inthavong, Mitsada Saitaifah and Anantaza Siphongphan to frustrate the Malaysians.
What the coaches said
Tan Cheng Hoe
“The result against Cambodia was a good start for us and good motivation for the players too but we know this will be a difficult match against a Laos side that were impressive in their first match.
"We have to make do with whatever players we have. The available players are set in the mind, not affected by this (players missing because of Covid-19) and will be ready for the upcoming matches."
V. Selvaraj
“It’s important to remember that for us we were dealing with three different of groups of players in our preparation and only had all the squad together four days before the tournament began, and that the local players had only three league matches in all of 2021.
"I have my plan and I know the strengths of the team because every day I’m with the players and I know their qualities so you’ll see tomorrow what we have in store for Malaysia.”
Past meetings
Date
Result
Competition
12 Nov 2018
Malaysia 3-1 Laos
AFF Championship
28 Nov 2012
Laos 1-4 Malaysia
Friendly
7 Dec 2010
Malaysia 5-1 Laos
AFF Championship
6 Dec 2008
Malaysia 3-0 Laos
AFF Championship
22 Dec 2002
Laos 1-1 Malaysia
AFF Championship
Group B standings
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
F
A
GD
Pts
1
Malaysia
1
1
0
0
3
1
+2
3
2
Vietnam
1
1
0
0
2
0
+2
3
3
Indonesia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Laos
1
0
0
1
0
2
-2
0
5
Cambodia
1
0
0
1
1
3
-2
0
Group B results
Date
Result
6 Dec 2021
Cambodia 1-3 Malaysia
6 Dec 2021
Laos 0-2 Vietnam