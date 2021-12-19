Malaysia vs Indonesia: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Suzuki Cup table and results

Big 90 minutes of football awaits Tan Cheng Hoe and Harimau Malaya when they play at the Singapore National Stadium for the first time in the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup for the final Group B match against arch-rivals, Indonesia.

Sitting in third spot in the group and trailing both Indonesia and Vietnam by a point, Malaysia need a win to secure passage to the knockout phase of the competition with Vietnam expected to beat Cambodia in the other group match that will be played at the same time.

Malaysia did picked up wins at Gelora Bung Karno and Bukit Jalil against Indonesia in the two occasions they last met during the World Cup qualification but those matches from 2019 will have little bearing now that Shin Tae-yong is at the helm and the Garudas have brought along a very different squad this time around.

Indonesia displayed their defensive authority in managing to hold out Vietnam in their previous game and much will depend on the likes of Arif Aiman, Safawi Rasid and the returning Faisal Halim to be the deciding factor if Malaysia are to avoid an early exit from the competition.

Match details

Time Date Stadium 20:30 19 Dec 2021 National Stadium

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station Astro (TV and stream) RTM (TV Okey, MyFreeView)

Squad news

Tan will have the absent defensive duo of Aidil Zafuan and Shahrul Saad to worry about after both hobbled off of the Vienam game with hamstring injuries and are unlikely to play any part against Indonesia. Their absence will be soothed by the arrival of Dion Cools who finally joined up with the squad three days ago and could pair with Dominic Tan in the heart of Malaysia's defence.

Up front, Tan could be looking to give either Guilherme de Paula or Syafiq Ahmad the striking berth in place of Luqman Hakim with Indonesia's possible low defensive block not a feature which suits the Kortrijk attacker's best attributes.

Over in the Indonesian side, Shin Tae-yong will welcome Elkan Baggott into the squad for the first time in the competition after the Ipswich player had to serve quarantine time due to being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 patient while enroute to Singapore.

Good news mixed with bad one as Shin will be without Egy Maulana who is still with his Serbian club, FK Senica but have plenty of options in Witan Sulaeman, Irfan Jaya or Kushedya Hari Yudo to choose from.

What the coaches said

Tan Cheng Hoe

“Every match is very important for us and tomorrow is a do-or-die mission. The key is to focus on our game and not get distracted. The players must be ready and we are very positive in our mindset and hopefully we can get a good result against Indonesia.

"It's good timing for the team that almost all players are available. Only Aidil and Shahrul are likely to miss the match. With a full squad, the players should be more confident and be able to challenge every moment in the game. We need everyone to be ready.

"If you watch the previous two matches Indonesia played against Laos and Cambodia, compared to the Vietnam game, it’s two very different styles. I have mentioned to the players that they have to be flexible because we don’t know if Indonesia will go defensive or offensive.

"What is important is that I want my players to be strong in 1v1 duels, when going for an attack to be more creative and try to find the space between the lines of their defending block. We need to create more chances to score."

Shin Tae-yong

“I know the rivalry between Indonesia and Malaysia so we need to be mentally strong in this match. There are many who say, Indonesia in a superior position in the group but we don't know how the match situation will be. Things can change and I have reminded the players don't let their guard down.

”It seems that the players are showing improvement, their confidence has also increased but they are still young and we are going to play a good Malaysian side so we need to be careful.

"There's some minor injury with the players but they are all ready for this match. We are going to a crucial match, what's important is to be well prepared and be mentally focused.

"The players have been preparing well for this match and I believe as long as we do our best we can get a good result."

Past meetings

Date Result Competition 19 Nov 2019 Malaysia 2-0 Indonesia World Cup qualifier 5 Sep 2019 Indonesia 2-3 Malaysia World Cup qualifier 6 Sep 2016 Indonesia 3-0 Malaysia Friendly 14 Sep 2014 Indonesia 2-0 Malaysia Friendly 1 Dec 2012 Malaysia 2-0 Indonesia AFF Championship

Group B standings

Pos Team P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Indonesia 3 2 1 0 9 3 +6 7 2 Vietnam 3 2 1 0 5 0 +5 7 3 Malaysia 3 2 0 1 7 4 +3 6 4 Cambodia 3 1 0 2 6 7 -1 3 5 Laos 4 0 0 4 1 14 -13 0

Group B results