Malaysian clubs to get match and player statistics for free in 2019

Super League and Premier League head coaches will receive match and player data for free in the 2019 season, announced MFL.

In a press release issued on Friday, it stated that sports performance analysis company Instat will provide data for the top two tier matches, through its corporation with Fanskick.com.

Under this arrangement, each club's head coach will receive statistics for his own players and team, within 48 hours after InStat receives the footage of the match.

Among the data that will be presented is pass accuracy percentage, pass count, minute of play and player stamina. However, a head coach will only receive statistics on his own players and team.

But the data for all Malaysian clubs will be made available to the Malaysia national team head coach, to assist in his scouting duties.

The current Malaysia boss, Tan Cheng Hoe expressed his support for the initiative.

"I am glad that this initiative has been taken, as I am unable to attend all venues to observe players. The new system will provide me with more accurate input when scouting players for the national team.

"I commend MFL for constantly working hard to improve the standards of the Malaysian league, and hope that the system will be in place for a long time so that it is able to help the coaches," said Cheng Hoe as quoted in the press release.

