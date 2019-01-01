Malaysia ratings: vs Timor-Leste

Malaysia faced little resistance from Timor-Leste in their first leg World Cup/ qualifier first round play-off match, edging their opponents 7-1 on Friday.

Farizal Marlias - 6/10

The experienced custodian was very rarely tested by the opponents, but still was not able to keep a clean sheet.

Matthew Davies - 7/10

The right back played a big role in attack especially in the first half, netting him two assists in the match, but the one time he slipped, it led to the solitary Timor-Leste goal in the match.

Adam Nor Azlin - 6/10

The centre back had very little to do, but could not help Malaysia keep a clean sheet.

Shahrul Saad - 6/10

The centre back had very little to do, but could not help Malaysia keep a clean sheet.

La'Vere Corbin-Ong - 7/10

The heritage player's second Malaysia match ended with him netting a second international goal, on a night the left back did not have a lot to do defensively.

Akram Mahinan - 7/10

The midfielder did not have a tough time, on a night the opposition did more defending than attacking.

Azam Azih - 7/10

The midfielder had a relateively easy night out against the minnows, and recorded an assist.

Mohamadou Sumareh - 7/10

The winger had two assists, but failed to make an impact that was as big as the amount of possession he had, and was taken off midway through the second half.

Safawi Rasid - 8/10 (Man of the Match)

The forward, playing an increasingly huge part in the team, missed a first half penalty, but still bagged two goals, and recorded two assists.

Safawi Rasid (Photo from FAM)

Syafiq Ahmad - NA

The forward only had 20 minutes before he had to walk off the pitch due to an early injury.

Norshahrul Idlan Talaha - 6/10

The experienced forward bagged a goal, but missed a number of open chances to add to it.

Substitutions:

Shahrel Fikri Fauzi - 6/10

The forward came on early on for Syafiq and netted a goal, but could not score more.

AKhyar Rashid - 7/10

The youngster came on midway through the second half for Sumareh, and did enough to find the back of the net, just before the clock ran out.

Faiz Nasir - 7/10

The diminutive winger came on as the last Malaysia substitute, but still found the back of the net with the few minutes of playing time he received. It was his second Malaysia goal in his second national team appearance.

