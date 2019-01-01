Malaysia Cup semi-final round-up: Thriller at Darul Aman, JDT with slim lead

Both first leg Malaysia Cup semi-final matches were played on Saturday, with the 180 minutes producing a staggering nine goals in total.

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) could only record a slim 2-1 first leg win against 33-time champions , despite dominating the game at home. A sterling searching long pass from Hariss Harun to Syafiq Ahmad allowed the latter to open the scoring in the 14th minute, but just two minutes later Ifedayo Olusegun equalised for the visitors. Although Leandro Velazquez put the hosts in front again just three minutes into the second half, they were lucky not to concede a second away goal, including two attempts by Ifedayo and Khyril Muhymeen that each struck the far post in quick succession.

At the Darul Aman Stadium, and duked it out in a pulsating match that ended in a 3-3 draw. Pahang raced to a 2-0 lead when Wan Zaharulnizam struck from long range in the 13th minute, and Dickson Nwakaeme converted a 26th-minute penalty. Fernando Rodriguez pulled one back for the hosts six minutes later, but Jonatan Bauman failed to equalise from the spot in the 37th minute. Bizarrely, the home team was awarded another penalty just two minutes later, and this time Rodriguez did not miss.

Although the second half was not as frantic as the first, it still provided ample entertainment. Azam Azih put the visitors in front again with his own shot from outside the box in the 73rd minute, but it would not end up as the winner. In the dying moments of the match, Zaquan Adha nodded in the equaliser from a set-piece situation.

Both second leg matches will be played next Saturday, October 26.

