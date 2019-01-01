Makana Baku nets first career hat-trick as Holstein Kiel hit Salmrohr for six

The German-Congolese was on song thrice as the Storks zoomed into the second round of the German Cup

Makana Baku has recorded his first hat-trick ever after striking thrice in Holstein’s 6-0 whitewash of Salmrohr in Sunday’s Cup fixture.

The German second division side recorded a routine victory at the Salmtalstadion with the 21-year-old stealing the show, while youth international David Atanga struck once and assisted three times.

Baku put Andre Schubert’s side ahead in the 39th minute to give the Storks a slim halftime lead. Lee Jae-sung doubled the visitors’ advantage after 54 minutes before Atanga made it three nine minutes later.

A second half brace from the German-Congolese completed his treble while Finn Porath’s late minute strike sealed the massive triumph.

Looking at some of those scores like 😱



Holstein Kiel will know their second round foes when the draw is held on August 18.

The left winger began his youth career with 05 before joining SV Gonsenheim. He moved to Schubert’s team in June 2019 for an undisclosed transfer fee having agreed a three-year contract.