Mahrez tweets at new Twitter boss Musk: Bro, give me my blue tick back!
Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has appealed to Elon Musk to restore his verified status on Twitter.
The Algeria international had his blue check on the social media platform revoked recently.
Despite having over three million followers, many of whom are his fellow City stars and athletes, the 31-year-old's account is no longer verified.
Editors' Picks
- No way back: Lukaku must be sold this summer as Chelsea nightmare shows no sign of ending
- Ballon d'Or 2022 Power Rankings: Could Mane make a late push?
- Arsenal are back in Europe - now to seal a dream Champions League return
- 'The sad thing is he loves the club' - Pulisic's dad sends message amid USMNT star's up-and-down Chelsea season
What did Mahrez say to Elon Musk?
But Mahrez has appealed to the very top of the network, reaching out to Twitter's incoming owner to restore his authenticity.
"Bro @ElonMusk give me my blue tick back," he posted on Twitter.
What next for Mahrez?
While his focus may be on his social media account, Mahrez has a crucial Champions League clash coming up this week.
City will travel to Spain to take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday.
The Premier League side have a small lead heading into the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, having won 4-3 in Manchester last week.