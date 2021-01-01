Mahrez beats Iheanacho to PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award

The Algeria international has been voted as the best player in the English top-flight ahead of the Super Eagles attacker

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has been announced as the winner of the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for March, beating Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho to the individual accolade.

The Algeria star bagged three goals in four league games last month for the Citizens, including his brace against Southampton.

The impressive performances were convincing enough for the forward to be voted as the best player by the fans ahead of Iheanacho, who delivered spectacular performances for the Foxes.

The 24-year-old attacker scored five goals, including his second hat-trick of his career, against Sheffield United, for the King Power Stadium outfit.

Mahrez also beat off competition from Manchester United’s Luke Shaw, Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette, West Ham United’s Jesse Lingard and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, to win the prize.

Meanwhile, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed his delight with the development of Iheanacho and believed he will be a key member of his side in future.

"What we are saying is we think he's going to be a very important striker for us in the future, but you need more than one, that's for sure,” Rodgers said in a press conference.

"I think he's shown in the couple of years that I've been here that he has developed and he's improving and he's going to a very, very important part of the squad.

"There's no doubt later on down the line once Jamie has finished and moved on we'll have to have another one, maybe two, so any top club will want to have more than one and that would always be the case.

"Kelechi, we've seen his development, we've seen his improvement, seen his confidence grow, and as you see him now playing he looks a real threat and he looks like he can score goals. Being so young we know there's a lot more to come."

Iheanacho won the Premier League Player of the Month award for the first time in his career while he has also been nominated for Leicester Goal of the Month.

The forward, who recently extended his contract with the Foxes, will hope to continue his impressive performances when his side take on West Ham United in their next league game on Sunday.

The attacker’s contribution helped the King Power Stadium outfit to their current third spot on the Premier League, behind Manchester City and Manchester United.