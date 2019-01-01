Mahrez battles De Bruyne and Rodrigo for Manchester City Player of the Month award

The Algeria international produced a number of outstanding displays in the month under review and he could be rewarded for his efforts

Riyad Mahrez has been nominated for the Player of the Month award for September.

The 28-year-old international produced impressive performances last month to help City to second spot in the league table and top Group C.

The winger started the month by opening his goal account this season in their 3-0 victory against .

The forward was also on target in City’s 8-0 thrashing of and was again at his best in last Saturday’s Premier League win against , scoring his third goal of the season.

On the back of the intriguing showings, the former star has been shortlisted for the best player in the month under review.

Mahrez will slug it out with Kevin De Bruyne and Rodrigo for a chance to clinch the individual accolade.

Besides his three goals this season, the winger has provided seven assists across all competitions.

The forward will hope to maintain his form when Manchester City play against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.