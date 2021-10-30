'Maguire was like a robot' - Keane slams Man Utd captain for post-Liverpool apology

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane slammed Harry Maguire for his apology to fans following last weekend's 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool, suggesting that the defender was like a robot in a savage imitation.

Maguire has struggled since returning to the United ranks following injury, which Keane was quick to spotlight in an extended rant prior to United's match against Tottenham on Saturday.

Keane also singled out Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for criticism a week after a disastrous display at Old Trafford.

What was said?

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is really worried about the chances they're giving up. They need to show some character. Maguire and Shaw last week, they were an absolute disgrace to the club," Keane told Sky Sports on Saturday.

"Wan-Bissaka, I don't think Palace would take him back now, he's not good enough for Man Utd.

"I heard Maguire talking during the week, there's no emotion behind it. Shaw's fallen back into his old habits from a few years ago.

Roy Keane's impression of Harry Maguire 😂 pic.twitter.com/5rQ7tM0DZX — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) October 30, 2021

"Maguire needs to sort his game out. It's nothing to do with fitness, it's just a lack of professionalism. There are clearly talented players at the top of the pitch. Midfield and defensively you do worry.

“I heard Maguire talking during the week, he was like a robot. He was like, ‘Err, uh, err, apologies to the fans.’

“No emotion behind it!"

