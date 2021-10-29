Maguire warns Man Utd can't 'brush aside' Liverpool humiliation and promises response

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire says the team are eager to bounce back from last week's 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool by producing a strong performance against Tottenham this week.

The Red Devils found themselves trailing by five goals within 50 minutes of the encounter at Old Trafford, while midfielder Paul Pogba was sent off just 15 minutes after he came on as a substitute.

The defeat prompted calls for the club to sack coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as it saw their winless streak in the Premier League stretch to four games.

What has been said?

But Maguire says the United players have been taking a close look at the latest loss and is confident they can learn from it as they look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Tottenham on Saturday

“It’s been a tough week obviously, you can’t just brush these things aside, especially when you lose to your rivals. To lose in the manner that we did was so disappointing," he told the club's website.

“We’ve obviously had big discussions, we’ve analysed the game and the goals and looked at how we can do better and improve.

“That’s the most important thing now, we need to come together as a group and a club. We know our fans will be with us and come Saturday at Tottenham, like I said, they will be there in their numbers and I’m sure they’ll be singing and chanting and be right with us and getting behind us.”

He added: "We know as a group of players we need to make sure we’re together and we’re positive.

"It’s a tough one to move on from but we need to move on.

"There are lots of games to play in the Premier League, we’re in a strong position in the group in the Champions League and we’re still early on in the season. And it’s a season in which we know we can still achieve things."

What next for Man Utd?

Solskjaer's team are currently seventh in the Premier League and eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

They can move up the table this week if they beat Spurs, who sit a place and a point above them.

After that match, United will turn their attention back to Champions League duty, with an away game at Atalanta coming on November 2.

Four days later, reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will visit Old Trafford.

