Magenta or free-to-air coverage of Hansa Rostock vs. MSV Duisburg live today: Who is showing / broadcasting the 3. Liga on TV and via livestream on Saturday?

A classic clash in the 3. Liga: On Saturday afternoon, Hansa Rostock will host MSV Duisburg as part of matchday 29 of the 3. Liga. Kick-off is at 2 pm at Rostock’s Ostseestadion.
|MagentaSport
|Watch it live here!
In this article,SPOXtells you how you can watch the match live on TV and via livestream today.
Magenta or free-to-air broadcast for Hansa Rostock vs. MSV Duisburg live today: Who is showing / broadcasting the 3rd Division on Saturday on TV and via livestream?
If you want to watch all 3. Liga matches live, MagentaSport is the place to be – all matches are broadcast there. The clash between Hansa Rostock and MSV Duisburg will also be shown there. The broadcast starts around 15 minutes before kick-off with a pre-match preview. The match can be watched both on pay-TV and via livestream on MagentaSport, although a paid subscription is required.
Topics of the week: What’s been happening at Hansa Rostock and MSV Duisburg?
Fans can look forward to a real top-of-the-table clash on Saturday afternoon. In the middle of the table, Kogge are just four points behind the Zebras, who have recently slipped into the relegation play-off spot due to slight fluctuations in form. Hansa have managed to stay in touch with the top of the table thanks to recent performances – including a 0-0 draw against promotion hopefuls Cottbus – and MSV have also got back on track with a 4-2 home win against bottom-of-the-table Saarbrücken.