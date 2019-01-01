Madrid's Okeke relishes Primera Iberdrola reunion with Barcelona's Oshoala

The Blaugrana face ‎Víctor Fernández's side in the Spanish top-flight, with the ex-Robo Queens stars up against each other

Chidinma Okeke has revealed she is looking forward to an "interesting tie" against Asisat Oshoala as Madrid welcome in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola game on Saturday.

Heading into the clash, Madrid had suffered two consecutive defeats to Tenerife and , while leaders Barcelona extended their winning streak to six games with the Logrono thrashing.

At the Nuevo Matapinonera Stadium, the Robo Queens product will be up against each other as Lluis Cortes' side aims to maintain its fine run, while Madrid seeks to avoid another slip-up.

Okeke, who has featured in all six opening matches for Madrid this term, expects a tough encounter but is confident her side will upset the campaigners in the Spanish capital.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to see my big sister [Asisat Oshoala] again," Okeke told Goal.

"It's definitely the first time we will be playing against each other. I'm very glad that I will be playing against a former FC Robo player like me. It will surely be tough but also an interesting match.

"Barcelona are one of the best teams in the country and the game is just another big test for us. We did our best to get something against Atletico Madrid but were quite unlucky.

"It could be tougher than our last opponents but I believe we can get a good result against Barcelona if we maintain her good team spirit and the support of our home fans."

I and my @MadridCFF side will be at home against @NGSuper_Falcons captain and an @OfficialFcRobo product with Barcelona on Saturday. Looking forward to an interesting tie and a reunion with a big sister @AsisatOshoala. Can't wait! #MadridBarca #PrimeraIberdrola #VamosMiMadrid pic.twitter.com/k4ZZknT4Ev — Okeke Chidinma (@OkekeChidinma12) October 25, 2019

Madrid are yet to secure a point against Barcelona in their last five meetings in all competitions - a poor run Okeke will hope to help her side put an end to this weekend.