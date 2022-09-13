Maccabi Haifa vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Maccabi Haifa vs PSG on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

PSG will take on Maccabi Haifa in their second 2022-23 Champions League group stage match on Wednesday. Lionel Messi's team will be looking to extend their near perfect start to the season.

Christophe Galtier's team is in excellent form going into the game, having won eight out of the nine games they have played so far in the 2022-23 season. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as the Ligue 1 champions opened their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win over Juventus last week.

Maccabi Haifa have won all the four league games they have played so far. However, they lost 2-0 to Benfica in their group stage opener and will be looking to get at least a point from what looks to be a difficult challenge against PSG.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Maccabi Haifa vs PSG date & kick-off time

Game: Maccabi Haifa vs PSG Date: September 14/15, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Sep 15) Venue: Sammy Ofer Stadium

How to watch Maccabi Haifa vs PSG on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), CBS Sports is showing the game on TV and it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 6 are showing the game between Maccabi Haifa and PSG in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports Paramount+ UK BT Sport 6 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 3 SD & HD SonyLIV

Maccabi Haifa squad & team news

Midfielder Ali Mohamed had to be forced off the field during Maccabi Haifa's loss to Benfica in their first group game. He has since missed a league game over the weekend and is unlikely take part in the mid-week fixture against PSG.

Talented 20-year-old midfielder Suf Podgareanu has been sidelined with an achilles injury and will also miss the big clash.

Position Players Goalkeepers Cohen, Fux, Mashpati Defenders Sundgren, Goldberg, Menachem, Meir, Arad, Batubinsika, Seck, Cornud, Dahan, Eliyahu, Gershon Midfielders Muhamed, Lavi, Atzili, Haziza, Chery, Fani, Levy, Jaber Forwards Tchibota, Pierrot, Rukavytsya, Sahar, David

PSG squad and team news

PSG have ruled out a total three players for the Champions League trip to Israel due to injuries.

Presnel Kimpembe suffered a hamstring injury while tacking an opponent in their last match and is set to be sidelined for six weeks. Renato Sanches also remains sidelined and Keylor Navas has not travelled with the squad due to back pain.