Lyon’s Slimani congratulates CR Belouizdad on eighth Algerian title

The club secured the 2021 title with one match remaining thanks to a 4-2 away win over rivals USM Alger on Saturday

Algeria international and Lyon star Islam Slimani congratulated CR Belouizdad after his former club clinched their eighth Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1 title on Saturday.

Zoran Manojlovic's men secured the 2021 title with one match remaining thanks to a 4-2 away win over USM Alger in Algiers.

In a post on social media, the 33-year-old celebrated the Stade 20 Aout 1955 giants' recent achievement.

“Bravo to the Great Chabab for their eighth league title,” Slimani wrote on his Twitter handle.

Amir Sayoud’s first-half double inspired the victory at the Omar Hamadi Stadium with Hicham Khalfallah and Houssem Mrezigue completing the win, while the hosts got their strikes in the second half through Abderrahim Hamra and Ismail Belkacemi.

Following the defeat, the Reds and Blacks’ ambition of getting a place in 2022 Caf Confederation Cup faded into thin air - languishing in the fourth position with four points separating them and third place Saoura – with a game left to play.

Unbeaten in their last six outings in all competitions, CR Belouizdad host US Biskra in their last league game on Tuesday. There, they will be handed their trophy.

After that clash, they will shift their attention to their Caf Champions League encounter against reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions Akwa United.

Kennedy Boboye's Promise Keepers will welcome the Algerians to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium for the first round first leg clash billed for September 9 before the Algeria trip for the reverse fixture seven days later.

Slimani began his professional career at JSM Cheraga before joining CR Belouizdad in 2009. After four years at the club, he moved to Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon on August 6, 2013, for an undisclosed fee.

There, he gained a reputation as an impact player due to him scoring goals when coming off the bench.

On the last day of the 2016–17 summer transfer window in England, Slimani joined Premier League champions Leicester City on a five-year contract. The Foxes coughed out £28 million - a club record for the King Power Stadium giants at that time.

Before joining Lyon permanently in 2021, he completed loan spells at Newcastle United, Fenerbahce and AS Monaco.