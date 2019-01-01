Lyon boss confirms Fekir 'negotiating transfer' amid talk of Betis move

The 26-year-old looks set to depart the French club as Sylvinho hopes they can get the deal finalised as quickly as possibly

boss Sylvinho confirmed Nabil Fekir is in negotiations for a transfer as rumours of the club captain's impending move to gather momentum.

The international, who turned 26 on Thursday, is expected to be announced as a Betis player soon, although a barrier to a reported €25 million (£22m/$28m) move could be Giovani Lo Celso's unresolved future.

Betis are believed to want Fekir as a direct, ready-made replacement for target Lo Celso but the Seville-based outfit are also said to be demanding €75m (£67m/$84m) for the midfielder.

That fee would require the usually frugal Spurs to shatter their club record expenditure for the second time in less than a month, having brought in Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for an initial fee of €60m (£54m/$68m).

Ndombele's former Les Gones team-mate Fekir, at least, appears likely to be playing in next season.

"We don't control the situation," Sylvinho told a news conference.

"He is negotiating his transfer, we don't know when it will be resolved but, for him and for the club, it would be best that it happens as quickly as possible.

"Of course we will miss him if he leaves. Nabil is a wonderful player, his technical level is exemplary, and it's beautiful to watch him play."

Fekir came close to joining the last year after months of being linked with a move to Afield, but the deal fell through, reportedly because of a failed medical, and the France international remained to captain Lyon for another season.

Fekir scored 12 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions last term as his side finished third in .

As well as seeing Ndombele leave for Spurs, Lyon have already waved goodbye to left-back Ferland Mendy, who joined Real Madrid for €48m (£43m/$54m).

And the club's sporting director, Juninho Pernambucano, said last week that he believes Fekir will be the last one to leave this summer.

"For now, the only possible departure is Fekir," Juninho said.

"I have spoken with him. It was about personal things, to know his life. I translated for the coach. [Sylvinho] likes him personally."

Betis, meanwhile, have signed Spain Under-20 goalkeeper Dani Martin from Gijon on a five-year deal.