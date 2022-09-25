Luxembourg vs Lithuania: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Luxembourg welcome Lithuania to face them at Stade de Luxembourg in a Group C1 encounter.
In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Luxembourg vs Lithuania date & kick-off time
Game:
Luxembourg vs Lithuania
Date:
September 25/26, 2022
Kick-off:
2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST
Stream:
How to watch Luxembourg vs Lithuania on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In India, fans can catch it on Sony LIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
India
Sony LIV
N/A
Luxembourg squad & team news
Second in C1, but unable to catch promoted Turkey above them, Luxembourg may still consider this Nations League campaign something of a success.
With their place in the third tier preserved for another season, they will hope it can be used as a building block towards their Euro 2024 qualification campaign.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Moris, Schon, Fox
Defenders
Chanot, Mahmutovic, Carlson, Pinto, Lohei, Ikene, Martins
Midfielders
Bohnert, Sanches, Gerson, Pereira, Sinani, Rodrigues, V. Thill, Pimentel, Barreiro, Olesen, S. Thill
Forwards
Curci, Deville, Muratovic, Omosanya
Lithuania squad and team news
A tough one for Lithuania to take, they will finish the regular campaign propping up C1 - and now will head to the relegation play-outs to decide their eventual fate.
They may hope they can restore some pride there, but it has been a bruising Nations League campaign all around for their hopes.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Bartkus, Gertmonas, Plūkas, Šetkus
Defenders
Vaitkūnas, Klimavičius, Širvys, Girdvainis, Tutyškinas, Armanavičius, Lasickas, Barauskas, Baravykas
Midfielders
Verbickas, Kazlauskas, Utkus, Šatkus, Dolžnikov, Milašius, Matulevičius, Černych, Novikovas, Mikoliūnas, Slivka, Mėgelaitis, Klimavičius, Golubickas, Uzėla
Forwards
Kučys, Laukžemis, Kružikas, Petkevicius