Lukaku 'very happy' with Inter start despite racist chants in Cagliari win

The Belgian striker proved the match winner on Sunday and shined in the face of some ugly treatment from fans

Romelu Lukaku revelled in his goalscoring display to lead to a second successive win, despite being the victim of racial abuse against Cagliari.

Lukaku scored his second goal of the season after arriving from as Inter defeated 2-1 on Sunday but the victory was soured by racist chants.

Monkey chants were directed at Lukaku as Inter's club-record signing stepped up to convert a 72nd-minute penalty at the Sardegna Arena.

Amid widespread condemnation, the striker focused on the positives of his bright start to life under Antonio Conte.

"I'm very happy about these first two league victories and about tonight's success," Lukaku told Inter TV .

"It was a tough match, we had to fight but that's what we'll have to do in every game, I'm happy for the team and for our fans.

"To score wearing this shirt is a great feeling, I want to help the team even more, through assists too. The goal is to continue like this."



Lukaku scored the winner after team-mate Lautaro Martinez's first-half opener was cancelled out by Joao Pedro away from home.

On his partnership with Martinez, Lukaku believes they'll keep working better together over time.

"It's improving week after week and I'm happy about his goal, which was important for us," he said.

"Now there will be a break for national team commitments, it will be important that we all come back in good condition and then work best in preparation for the matches at San Siro against and Slavia Prague [in the ]."

Article continues below

Inter manager Conte admitted he didn't hear the racist abuse hurled at Lukaku but stressed Italian footballs fans need to show greater respect to the players on the field.

Following the international break and matches against San Marino and in Euro qualifiers, Lukaku and Inter will return to Serie A play on September 15 against Udinese.

After that, the club will be looking ahead to that Champions Leauge opener against Slavia Prague two days later in Milan.