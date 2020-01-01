Lukaku is Ibrahimovic-esque & built for success in Serie A, says Inter legend Bergomi

A man who spent his entire career with the Nerazzurri wants more from the Belgian striker in Europe and would sign Arturo Vidal over Christian Eriksen

Romelu Lukaku has been likened to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with legend Giuseppe Bergomi expecting the powerful Belgian to thrive in while needing to offer more in Europe.

A £75 million ($98m) deal took the 26-year-old to San Siro during the summer of 2019.

He had made no secret of his desire to take on a new challenge in Italy at some point, having built his reputation in the Premier League.

Spells with , , and saw Lukaku’s stock rise as a prolific presence.

A further 18 goals have been added to his impressive tally in Milan, with Antonio Conte bringing the best out of a proven performer.

Bergomi is not surprised to see Lukaku shining, with his physical qualities similar to those of Ibrahimovic – with the enigmatic Swede now back in Serie A with .

A man who spent his entire playing career with Inter told TMW: “Those who have physicality in our league do well: I think of Ibrahimovic's AC Milan, of the modern era or Inter 10 years ago.

“I had no doubts that Lukaku would have success in our league. I think, for example, of the goal he scored against , when he easily got rid of [Federico] Peluso using his physique.

“But in Europe it is not enough, there is also the need for technique.”

Lukaku has recorded two goals this season, but that was not enough to keep Conte’s side in the competition and they have dropped into the last 32 of the .

It could be that fresh faces have been welcomed into their squad by the time they face in February.

Article continues below

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen is among the mooted targets for Inter, but Bergomi would have preferred to see Conte prioritise a move to bring former Juventus star Arturo Vidal back to Italy from Barcelona.

He added: “For knowledge of Serie A I think Vidal would have been perfect, since he also knows Conte.

“It would have been the ideal purchase, but Eriksen has very specific characteristics and I trust Conte, if they go for him there is a reason.”