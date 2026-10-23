Luciano Spalletti uses Lionel Messi to teach Juventus a lesson after their frustrating Rennes draw in the Europa League

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Luciano Spalletti was left infuriated after Juventus dropped points against Rennes in the Europa League, using Lionel Messi as the ultimate example of what his squad is currently lacking. The Bianconeri boss pointed to a lack of individual mental sharpness as the primary hurdle preventing his side from reaching the next level of European competition.

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Spalletti demands elite mentality from Juve stars

The Bianconeri were held to a 2-2 draw on Thursday night, a result that left their manager tossing and turning. Spalletti did not hold back in his assessment of the stalemate, suggesting that while the performance level had improved, his players still lack the clinical edge required to compete for major trophies. Spalletti highlighted the difference between a high-level athlete and a true champion, using an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as the ultimate example for his squad to follow.

"Messi, for example, has the synthesis of what is happening. The action comes secondarily to what is the idea and the anticipated knowledge. It is this that makes the difference between a strong player and a champion who is the one who anticipates everything. Eyes and head count, then after that comes the technique. When situations arise in front of goal, like today, you have to go and take them and not wait for them to be delivered," Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia.

Frustration over Lucumi disallowed goal

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One of the major talking points of the evening was a late strike from Jhon Lucumi that was ultimately chalked off by the officials. The decision prevented Juventus from completing a dramatic turnaround, and Spalletti was visibly irritated by the interpretation of the rules during the closing stages of the contest. He felt the Rennes defence had sufficient time to deal with the danger before the incident occurred.

"The referee was good, but a bit less so in the choice on the disallowed goal for Lucumi. I heard a friend say the rule is pretty clear, but as it happened, he's a bit open to interpretation. I was disappointed. The Rennes defender saw the ball coming and had plenty of time to decide what to do, then he made the wrong move without any of us bothering him," he explained.

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Defensive lapses and sleepless nights

Despite the offensive improvements, the Juventus manager remains troubled by the goals his side conceded. He noted that the team often looks uncomfortable when forced to cover large areas of the pitch quickly. The inability to transition effectively from attack to defence led to two goals that the veteran coach described as entirely "avoidable" in the grand scheme of the match.

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"We're a bit used to this. It's a fundamental problem that's been going on for a while. We don't feel comfortable moving forward, but if it comes back quickly, we have to move up quickly. The ball is in charge, we have to win it back, and sometimes it takes us a bit of time. But today we were already doing well, because we often chose to go after their midfielder who was running out. Unfortunately, we conceded two goals that shouldn't have been conceded.," Spalletti analysed

Fitness concerns ahead of a busy schedule

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Adding to the coach's woes is a potential injury to Zeki Celik, who had to be replaced at the interval. With a quick turnaround between fixtures, the loss of the defender could stretch an already tested squad. Spalletti admitted that the player's recovery looks unlikely in the short term, which only adds to the restless nights the manager is experiencing as he seeks consistency.

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"He felt a hardening and said he thinks he didn't do anything to himself, but to recover him in two days I see it as difficult," the coach admitted when asked about the substitution. "I continue to not sleep these nights, despite them having done better: if I don't win the games I am not happy. The players seemed to have responded very well, they raised the level and we still lack stuff. It's a target that we had to keep in sight from the first moment."