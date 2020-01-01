'Lucas will stay with Bayern' - Hernandez agent rubbishes Newcastle reports

The defender joined the German side from Atletico Madrid last year but has been plagued by injuries throughout the season

Lucas Hernandez's agent says that the defender won't be leaving the side despite reports linking the international to Newcastle.

The 24-year-old was signed from last summer, making the move to Munich for an €80 million (£72m/$87m) fee.

That move came on the heels of a major injury, with Hernandez's medical with Bayern revealing damage to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

Hernandez's injury required surgery, ending his time with Atletico prematurely, but the defender was ready to begin the Bundesliga season with his new club.

However, he has battled injuries all season, with Hernandez overcoming knee and ankle issues throughout his first campaign with Bayern.

The World Cup winner has started just seven Bundesliga games, though, leading to reports that he could be sold in the summer.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Hernandez, but his agent says that his client has no plans to leave so soon.

"Lucas isn't going anywhere and will definitely stay at Bayern," Manuel Garcia Quilon told Sky Germany.

Hansi Flick has relied primarily upon David Alaba and Jerome Boateng in the heat of the defence, with Benjamin Pavard and Alphonso Davies featuring in the full-back positions.

As a result, Hernandez has been an unused substitute in Bayern's previous three Bundesliga games stretching back prior to the break caused by the coronavirus.

But Flick says Hernandez will get his chance and that he must be patient while waiting for that opportunity to come.

"David and Jerome have shown excellent performances in central defence," Flick said at a news conference.

"We have the best defence in the league. Of course, Lucas is plagued by injuries. Now it is important that he shows excellent performance in training.

"I am very satisfied with his mentality, he always gives 100 per cent.

"But it is also clear that if a chain of four works well, you as a coach rely on this security. But it is clear that we need every player in our squad."

With the Bundesliga's return, Bayern resumed their campaign with a convincing 2-0 win over Union Berlin to remain atop the league.