Lucas Moura 'absolutely sweating' over Spurs future after Bale arrival, claims Hutton

The Brazilian could see his place in the team come under threat after the 31-year-old's loan signing from Real Madrid

Lucas Moura should be "absolutely sweating" over his future at after Gareth Bale's arrival, according to the club's former defender Alan Hutton.

Bale confirmed a sensational return to north London at the weekend on an initial loan deal, seven years after he left Spurs to join .

Though some of his time in Madrid was characterised by injury and poor form, Bale is expected to play a major role with Spurs when he regains full fitness.

Lucas has enjoyed plenty of game time with Spurs since making the move from PSG in 2018, but Hutton believes the Brazilian's minutes could now be set for a reduction.

When asked how Lucas should be feeling about his future, Hutton told Football Insider: “Absolutely sweating. At the end of the day, if he plays on that right-hand side where Moura is and cuts in, that’s where Bale, in my opinion, will play.

“Moura, he’s had great moments but [has been] inconsistent so if you see someone like Bale coming in from Real Madrid, you know you’re not playing, me as a player, if that was me I’d be thinking Gareth Bale’s coming in to play when he’s fit. It’s as simple as that."

Though Bale could be a threat to his minutes, Lucas will likely have some time to impress before the Welshman reaches match fitness. Hutton believes the 28-year-old needs to take full advantage of that period.

“You either do it two ways as a player – you crumble and say, 'All right, well he’s going to play' or you say, 'I’ve four or five weeks until he’s fit to prove to the manager I deserve to be playing,'" Hutton added.

Lucas played 35 times in the Premier League last season, scoring four goals and adding four assists.

In total, the Brazilian has made 110 appearances for Tottenham, tallying 23 goals and 12 assists.

Lucas and his team-mates did not have the opportunity to take the field on Tuesday, however, as the club's match at Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup was called off just hours prior to kick off due to positive coronavirus tests at the League Two club.

Spurs will now travel to North Macedonia on Thursday for a match against Shkendija before returning to north London to host Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.