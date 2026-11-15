'I still need to improve defensively!' – France surprise package Lucas Da Cunha opens up on Zinedine Zidane's tactical shift

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France midfielder Lucas Da Cunha has admitted he still needs to improve his defensive work after being deployed in a holding role by Zinedine Zidane. The Como captain discussed his rapid international rise ahead of Les Bleus' crucial UEFA Nations League fixture against Turkey.

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Lucas Da Cunha embraces surprising France role

Como captain Lucas Da Cunha has quickly established himself as a surprise revelation under France coach Zinedine Zidane. Installed in a deep defensive midfield role, the 25-year-old has caught the eye during Les Bleus' UEFA Nations League campaign.

Following a narrow defeat to Italy, Zidane's side are gearing up to face Turkey in Bordeaux. Da Cunha is expected to feature heavily as France look to secure qualification.

Adapting to a demanding defensive midfield position

Traditionally deployed further forward at club level under Cesc Fabregas, Da Cunha admitted that anchoring the French midfield requires a completely different physical and tactical approach.

"It's true that I have a different role at Como, where I play further forward. Here, I'm in front of the defense, I don't have to push forward as much as at club level, but I like both positions," Da Cunha explained.

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"This holding midfield role is new to me; it requires a lot of defensive work, and physically I'm not a monster. I have to win back possession, and I can still improve defensively."

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Next matches FRA UEFA Nations League A 14:45 TUR

Cesc Fabregas and Zinedine Zidane's influence

Da Cunha credited his development at club level under Fabregas with preparing him for the tactical demands of international football. Since moving to Italy, the former Rennes youngster has successfully transformed from a winger into a complete central midfielder.

The Como skipper also highlighted the personal support he received from Zidane after receiving his maiden senior call-up in September. "He made me feel that I wasn't there for nothing, he talked to me a lot to get to know me, our relationship is very good," Da Cunha revealed.

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Speaking about captain Kylian Mbappe ahead of the Turkey clash, the midfielder added: "He's in good form and we can feel he's fully committed to us. Like all of us, he's confident before the match."

Preparing for high-stakes clash against Turkey

France enter Sunday evening's encounter at the Stade Atlantique knowing that victory is essential to bounce back from their San Siro setback and secure quarter-final qualification.

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While Zidane remains calm following their first defeat in charge, insisting that the squad is entirely focused and not worried, the pressure is on Les Bleus to deliver.

With Da Cunha anchoring the midfield and Mbappe leading the attack, France are primed to finish their group stage campaign on a high note.